PUMA’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase, 2-days only

PUMA Two-Day Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code HOT20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Mega NRGY Heather Knit Shoes are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $32. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. They feature a slip-on design, which makes heading out the door a breeze. Plus, its cushioned insole promotes comfort whether you’re walking, training at the gym, or running. They’re also very lightweight and feature a breathable knit material. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Modern Sports Full-Zip Hoodie is another great style on sale. It’s currently marked down to $20 and originally was priced at $55. This jacket features three color options and has sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable.

Our top picks for women include:

