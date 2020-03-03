PUMA’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase, 2-days only

- Mar. 3rd 2020 10:58 am ET

0

PUMA Two-Day Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off your purchase with promo code HOT20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. The men’s Mega NRGY Heather Knit Shoes are a standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $32. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. They feature a slip-on design, which makes heading out the door a breeze. Plus, its cushioned insole promotes comfort whether you’re walking, training at the gym, or running. They’re also very lightweight and feature a breathable knit material. Find the rest of our top picks from PUMA below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Modern Sports Full-Zip Hoodie is another great style on sale. It’s currently marked down to $20 and originally was priced at $55. This jacket features three color options and has sweat-wicking material to help keep you comfortable.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
puma

puma

About the Author