Prevent stubbed toes with four Anker eufy Plug-in Night Lights at under $11

EufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering four of its Lumi Plug-in Night Lights for $10.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within $0.82 of the lowest Amazon price we have tracked in years. If you’ve lived at your current home for several years, there’s a good chance you know every nook and cranny and can navigate in the dark. That being said, there is next to no chance guests will be able to. These lights will make nighttime navigation simpler and could prevent a stubbed toe if you forgot to put something away before bed. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need to illuminate somewhere that lacks an outlet, consider Brilliant Evolution’s 2-pack of LED Puck Lights for $10. They measure less than 1-inch thick, produce 45-lumens, and can be used for 40-hours before 3 AAA batteries need to be swapped out.

Want to power large lights during a power outage? Anker’s PowerHouse 200 Portable Generator has fallen to $246. Regularly $300, today’s deal shaves $54 off. This portable generator sports a 57600mAh internal battery along with connectivity for USB-C, USB-A, DC and AC ports.

eufy Lumi Plug-in Night Light features:

IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.

AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient.

ENERGY EFFICIENT: Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. Based on 12 hours of usage per day and 0.11/kWh.

