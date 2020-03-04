The HORI Fighting Commander for PS4 hits an all-time low of $25 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the HORI Fighting Commander for PlayStation 4 for $24.97 Prime shipped. Down from its $35 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re looking for a unique controller for your PlayStation 4 (or even PS3), this is it. Offering classic styling, the HORI Fighting Commander includes all required buttons for use in any game on your PlayStation. The only thing this controller is missing is the joysticks, which are something most fighting games just don’t take advantage of. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Have a more classical taste? Well, this wireless controller resembles the original PlayStation one for around $16 Prime shipped. Similar to today’s lead deal, you won’t find any joysticks here. However, it’s really designed just to be used with the PlayStation Classic, so it won’t function on your PS3 or PS4.

However, if you’re not much of a fighting game fanatic and would rather put your money to use in another way, we have a great option. This remote is built for the PlayStation 4 and helps you command different types of media. From Netflix to Blu-ray playback and more, at $25 Prime shipped, this is a must-have for any PlayStation 4 owner.

HORI Fighting Commander for PS4 features:

Officially Licensed by Sony

Designed for 2D fighting games with 6-button layout

Compatible with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PC (via Input)

R/L toggle switch and Turbo functions

Wired controller for instant response

