Merrell cuts an extra 15% off all sale items: Sneakers, hiking sandals, vests, more

- Mar. 4th 2020 10:14 am ET

For a limited time only, Merrell takes an extra 15% off all sale items with code EXTRASALE15 at checkout. Find great deals on hiking sandals, sneakers, apparel, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Novo Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $64 and originally was priced at $100. These shoes were designed for comfort with a foam footbed and a flexible base for a natural stride. This style is also waterproof, which is great for spring hikes. You can choose from three versatile color options and its slip-on design makes it a breeze put on. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

