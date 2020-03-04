Merrell cuts an extra 15% off all sale items: Sneakers, hiking sandals, vests, more

For a limited time only, Merrell takes an extra 15% off all sale items with code EXTRASALE15 at checkout. Find great deals on hiking sandals, sneakers, apparel, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Novo Sneaker that’s currently marked down to $64 and originally was priced at $100. These shoes were designed for comfort with a foam footbed and a flexible base for a natural stride. This style is also waterproof, which is great for spring hikes. You can choose from three versatile color options and its slip-on design makes it a breeze put on. Find the rest of our top picks from Merrell below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Entrada Insulated Vest $47 (Orig. $90)
- Novo Sneaker $64 (Orig. $100)
- Tremblant 8-inch Polar Boots $150 (Orig. $220)
- Thermo Glacier Mid Boots $122 (Orig. $180)
- Moab FST 2 Mid Waterproof $95 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Siren Edge Q2 Shoes $46 (Orig. $90)
- Gridway Sneakers $88 (Orig. $130)
- Novo Running Sneakers $64 (Orig. $100)
- Flora Kindred Sneakers $59 (Orig. $75)
- Holly Mid Lace Boots $66 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!