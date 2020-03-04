NutriBullet’s Rx blends up your smoothie and heats the soup at $80 (Reg. $150)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, today’s deal is $70 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. Amazon is currently charging $142 and never offered it for less than $80. This 1700-watt blender has more than enough power to whip up your daily protein shake with its stainless steel blade and preset blending functions. However, this model also has soup functions which allow you to puree ingredients and heat them up in one handy device. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, most blenders that can also heat up your soup fall in the professional $200+ range, at best. But there are certainly options out there for less if you don’t want that feature. The Magic Bullet Blender, for example, will provide you with a similar but smaller form-factor for just $30 shipped. This best-selling option includes a pair of on-the-go bender cups and will surely whip up your smoothie just the same.

Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s most notable deals for around the house. You’ll find tools, smart scales, kitchenware, baby products, and much more.

NutriBullet Rx Blender:

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!