Amazon is currently offering the Razer Nari Essential Wireless Gaming Headset for $69.99 shipped. Usually selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from Razer right now, today’s offer saves you 30% and returns the price to its Amazon all-time low. Providing a 7.1-channel surround sound gaming experience, Razer’s headset brings dual 44mm drivers into the mix with a 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. A wireless design ensures you’re not tethered to your battlestation during gaming sessions, which can last up to 16-hours thanks to the built-in battery. There’s also a folding microphone, a lightweight frame, and more. Over 135 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

Put your savings from today's headset deal to work by grabbing Elevation Lab's Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This is a great buy for neatly storing the Razer Nari under your battlestation when not in use.

Speaking of ways to upgrade your battlestation, our PC gaming guide is full of options to outfit your setup. Whether it’s a new monitor priced from $95 or an RGB mechanical keyboard for $100, there are plenty of offers worth checking out. Get the full scoop right here.

Razer Nari Gaming Headset features:

The Razer Nari Essential is designed for gamers who seek core features, superior comfort and incredible sound in a wireless gaming headset. An auto-adjusting headband fits the headset onto the unique shape of your head, while its aluminum body makes it lightweight to wear and provides durability. With plush leatherette ear cushions that completely cover your ears, enjoy superior sound isolation without compromising on comfort. THX Spatial Audio delivers next-generation virtual surround sound for a more powerful immersive experience.

