Nintendo’s Switch Lite is now nearly $120 less than the standard model at $183

- Feb. 28th 2020 2:12 pm ET

Nationwide Distributors (98.9% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering Nintendo Switch Lite for $182.99 shipped. Regularly $200 at Amazon and everywhere else, this is matching the 2020 low/our previous mention, and the best we can find. The only listing we can find for less is the Geek Squad refurbished models at Best Buy for $175. While not the deepest discount we have tracked, with Animal Crossing New Horizons set to release in a few short weeks now and how rare deals on the portable-only Switch have been this year, any discount is notable at this point. It can’t connect to your big screen like the standard model Switch, but we loved it in our hands-on review and is about $120 less with today’s deal. More details below.

We have plenty of accessory deals live right now for the hybrid, standard model Switch starting from $10, but you might want to give the $17 HORI Nintendo Switch Lite Slim Tough Pouch a look to ensure your precious handheld stays that way. Whatever you do, browse through the new Hori Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch cases, bags, and more before you decide. 

Be sure to go check out the new coral Switch Lite model Nintendo recently unveiled and today’s eShop roundup for digital games starting from $1.

Nintendo Switch Lite:

  • Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming
  • Optimized for personal, handheld play; Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system
  • Features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built in plus Control Pad
  • Compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support Handheld mode

