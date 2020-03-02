RDS Mario and Zelda Edition Slim Travel Cases now $7 ea. (Reg. $13) + more

Best Buy is now offering the RDS Industries Game Traveler Slim Travel Case for Nintendo Switch at $6.99 including both the Super Mario and Zelda Hyrule Editions. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $13 for both versions, today’s deal is nearly 50% off and the lowest totals we can find. Similar RDS cases sell for $18 at Amazon right now, for comparison. These cases feature a slimmer form-factor than your average Switch travel case, as well as a plushy interior for scratch-free storage and full-color graphics on the exterior. They also include a pair of smaller cases for up to four Nintendo Switch games and two microSD cards. These officially licensed models have a convenient loop carrying handle and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

As of right now, today’s featured deals are some of the most affordable Switch cases from a trusted brand we can find. Even the usually rock-bottom AmazonBasics model is starting from over $9 Prime shipped right now. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a decent set of screen protectors for less than $7 right now. However, we do have even more Switch accessories on sale in the list below including collectibles, controller chargers, and cases, as well as all of our favorite Pokemon gear right here.

More Switch Accessory Deals:

Prefer you a mobile only-console? We are still tracking Nintendo’s Switch Lite at nearly $120 less than the standard model (here’s the new coral Switch Lite). And be sure to browse through the latest eShop digital sale for game deals from $1.

RDS Industries Game Traveler Slim Travel Case:

Protect your Nintendo Switch during commuting adventures with this Super Mario Game Traveler slim case. The padded lining cushions your console from impact and dents, and the interior pocket has game and microSD card cases to keep your game cartridges and memory cards organized. Hold this Super Mario Game Traveler slim case securely via the loop carrying handle.

