Bundle a Nest Hello Video Doorbell with Thermostat E and save $161, more

BuyDig is offering the Nest Hello Video Doorbell bundled with the Nest Thermostat E for $239 shipped with the code UPX23 at checkout. For comparison, the Nest Hello has a list price of $230 at Best Buy and the Thermostat E is $170 there as well, giving you $161 in savings overall here. This is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for the Thermostat E and Nest Hello since the last holiday season. Nest Hello ties in with the rest of your Nest home security system, allowing you to monitor who’s at the door and ensure that you can see would-be package theives before the act is committed. Nest Thermostat E makes it super simple to command your heating and cooling with voice control, as well as a handy smartphone app that can let you monitor the house when you’re away from home. Rated 4.7+ stars. Head below for even more deals.

We also spotted that BuyDig is offering the Nest Hello Video Doorbell bundled with a Google Wifi node for $229 shipped with the code UPX23 at checkout. This saves you around $100 over buying these items separate and is a must-have if you’ve been neglecting a Wi-Fi upgrade for a while. This wireless node offers 802.11ac speeds and can join up with other units to provide a cohesive mesh network in your home. A mesh network ensures that every square foot of your house is blanketed with speedy wireless coverage. Rated 4.7+ stars.

Just looking to add a video doorbell to your home? Well, Ring does the trick at $100 shipped. While it isn’t quite as sleek looking as the Nest Hello, and it only shoots 720p instead of 1080p, it’s far more cost-effective if you don’t need a mesh Wi-Fi system or smart thermostat at the same time.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!