Kate Spade Surprise Sale is back! Save up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, more

- Mar. 9th 2020 10:04 am ET

0

Kate Spade is having a Surprise Sale that’s offering up to 75% off sitewide including handbags, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. Update your everyday handbag with the Felicity Street Karla that’s marked down to $69. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $329. This handbag has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials and it comes in an array of fun color options. It also has a zippered top to keep all of your items secure and an assortment of interior pockets for organization. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Kate Spade customers. Find the rest of our top picks from this event below or shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Kate Spade include:

