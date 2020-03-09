Get 256GB of SanDisk SDXC storage for $60 shipped, today only (Reg. $80)

Today only, B&H offers the SanDisk 256GB SDXC Card for $59.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but often retailers sell it in the vicinity of $80 these days. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked. For those frequently sharing high-resolution files, the 256GB SDXC card from SanDisk is a winner. You’ll get transfer speeds up to 170MB/s, ensuring that you’ll be able to quickly move content from source to source. Ideal for 4K video and the like. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save big and go the microSD card route with SanDisk’s 64GB option at $12. It ships with an adapter, so you can still use it in partnership with SD card-only devices. You’ll get up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and all the same weatherproofing for secure storage. This is an Amazon favorite, with over 182,000 reviewers leaving a solid 4.7/5 star rating.

Put your savings to good use and pick up Anker’s USB-C 2-in-1 card reader for $13. It’s a must-have for the latest Macs, most of which lack integrated slots for microSD and SD cards.

SanDisk Extreme SDXC Card features:

Ideal for professionals looking to maximize post-production workflow

Read speeds of up to 95MB/s; write speeds of up to 90MB/s

UHS speed Class 3 (U3) and UHS video speed Class 30 (V30) for 4K UHD video

Shock-proof, temperature-proof, waterproof, and x-ray-proof

