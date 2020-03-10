The Design Within Reach Semi-Annual Sale is now live with 15% off some of the most iconic designs, accessories, and lights of the mid-century era. Included are Herman Miller staples from Eames, George Nelson, and others alongside more recently emerging brands. Design Within Reach is also offering free shipping on many orders, which is only available a handful of times each year. If you’re looking to refresh your living space this spring, the Semi-Annual Sale is certainly worth a look. Head below for all of our top picks.
Headlining the Design Within Reach Semi-Annual Sale is George Nelson’s line of wall clocks. Over the years, the iconic designer created over 100 different clocks. DWR is offering 19 of the most popular options for 15% off, which is a match of the best price we’ll see throughout the year. This brings the beautiful Nelson Sunburst Clock down to $429.25 from its usual $500+ price tag. Enjoy your choice of three different finishes, but of course the multi-colored is the one you should go with. Check out the entire selection of George Nelson wall clocks right here.
Other notable deals include:
- Eames House Bird: $229 (Reg. $270)
- Girard Wooden Dolls: $187 (Reg. $220)
- Eames Elephant: $280.50 (Reg. $330)
- Magis Spun Chair: $761 (Reg. $895)
- Nelson Saucer Pendant Lamp: $336+ (Reg. $395+)
- …and much more!
More on Nelson Sunburst Clocks:
The Sunburst Clock (1949) is one of more than 150 clocks designed by George Nelson Associates for the Howard Miller Clock Company, which sold them from 1949 into the 1980s. Nelson Associates, first launched as a studio by George Nelson in 1947 in New York City, employed some of the most celebrated designers of the time, including Irving Harper, Don Ervin and Charles Pollock, all of whom contributed to the clocks. Until its closure in the mid-1980s, the company designed a range of products for many clients, including Herman Miller, Inc., which was established in 1923 by Howard Miller’s brother-in-law, D.J. De Pree.
