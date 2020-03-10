Reebok’s Friends & Family Sale takes 30% off regular-price and 50% off clearance

Reebok Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off regular priced items and 50% off markdowns with promo code FAM at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). The men’s Zigwild Trail 6 Shoes have you ready for spring hikes. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $70. These shoes feature a sock-like fit with a no-lace design that adds support. They’re great for running and hiking, as well as really lightweight, which won’t weigh you down. Plus, they’re available in two color options: black or red. Find the rest of our top picks from Reebok below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nano 9 Training Shoes $91 (Orig. $130)
- Zigwild Trail 6 Shoes $70 (Orig. $100)
- Workout Ready Joggers $32 (Orig. $45)
- Flashfilm Trainer Training Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- Pennymoon Sneakers $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Lux High-Rise Tights 2.0 are great for everyday workouts. These tights are flattering and have sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale it’s marked down to $42.
Our top picks for women include:
- Lux High-Rise Tights 2 $42 (Orig. $60)
- Lite Slip On Sneakers $39 (Orig. $55)
- Flashfilm 2 Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- Quik Cotton Pants $46 (Orig. $65)
- Running Essentials Quarter Zip $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!