Reebok’s Friends & Family Sale takes 30% off regular-price and 50% off clearance

Reebok Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off regular priced items and 50% off markdowns with promo code FAM at checkout. Reebok Unlocked Members receive free delivery (Not a member? It’s free to sign up). The men’s Zigwild Trail 6 Shoes have you ready for spring hikes. Originally priced at $100, however during the sale you can find them for $70. These shoes feature a sock-like fit with a no-lace design that adds support. They’re great for running and hiking, as well as really lightweight, which won’t weigh you down. Plus, they’re available in two color options: black or red. Find the rest of our top picks from Reebok below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Lux High-Rise Tights 2.0 are great for everyday workouts. These tights are flattering and have sweat-wicking material for added comfort. Originally priced at $60, however during the sale it’s marked down to $42.

Our top picks for women include:

