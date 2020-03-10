Vineyard Vines Flash Sale takes up to 30% off popular styles for spring

Vineyard Vines Flash Sale offers 20% off orders of $150, 25% off purchases of $200 or 30% off totals of $250 with code HURRY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $125 or more. Shirt jackets are a huge trend for men for this season and the men’s Bartlett Quilted option is a must-have. Originally priced at $198, however during the sale you can find it for $158. This style is perfect for spring with a waterproof exterior and a polished look that can easily be dressed up or down. However, you can layer it in the fall and winter for a stylish look as well. I also love that it features a packable design, which makes it great for storing away. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or shop our Fashion Guide for additional sales today.

