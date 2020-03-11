A new low graces Honeywell’s HomeKit-ready T5 Smart Thermostat at $87

Home Depot is offering the Honeywell T5 HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $87 shipped. That’s $40 or so off what it was fetching at Amazon prior to selling out and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. With Honeywell T5, it doesn’t matter if you prefer Alexa or HomeKit as you can tweak your smart home’s temps using either ecosystem. Having used a smart thermostat for many years now, it’s become one of the first installations I carry out whenever moving. I love being able to quickly change temps from bed if I get too hot or cold. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

If you have an older home with a thermostat setup that doesn’t have a C-Wire, worry not, this Honeywell power adapter will do the trick at $25. As you’d expect, it plugs into a regular wall outlet, making the setup process easy to carry out.

Another way to expand HomeKit’s reach is with iDevice’s Dimmer Switch. We just spotted a sale on this a few days back and it can still be nabbed for $45, which is an impressive 45% off.

Honeywell T5 Thermostat features:

The Lyric T5 Wi-Fi thermostat is compatible with most single-stage and multi-stage conventional and heat pump heating and cooling systems. Provides remote thermostat control through iOS or Android smartphones and tablets. Compatible with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Echo

