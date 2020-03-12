B&H currently offers the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $549.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Typically selling for $750, it just dropped to $650 at Amazon and is now down to its second-best price to date. This is also the lowest offer we’ve seen in months. Sporting a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display, LG’s G8 ThinQ comes loaded with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. And if that’s not enough, you’ll be able to add an extra 2TB in thanks to an expandable microSD card slot. On the back of LG’s handset you’ll also find 16 and 12MP dual rear-cameras. Other notable features include Hand ID, 3D Face Unlock, or Fingerprint ID authentication, Airmotion controls, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Spigen's Tough Armor Case, which will run you $17 at Amazon. This case was "designed to optimize wireless charging capability" and uses Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. It also features a built-in kickstand to make watching videos more convenient.

LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:

The LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone gives you a high-resolution 16MP super ultra-wide/12MP standard dual-camera system, and a host of convenient features, such as optical and electronic image stabilization, up to 8x zoom, and manual camera controls to let you get the most out of every shot. The G8 ThinQ also features a front standard 8MP selfie camera that incorporates 3D scanning technology. Imagine unlocking your phone not just with your face, but with your hand. Hand ID tech scans your palm and uses vein-recognition to unlock the phone.

