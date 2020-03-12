Walker Edison’s L-Shaped Glass Desk returns to Amazon low of $90 (Save $40)

- Mar. 12th 2020 5:03 pm ET

$90
0

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison L-Shaped Glass Desk for $89.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re proud of your home office, this glass desk is a perfect way to eliminate obstructions and create a much more visible workspace. Since it is L-shaped, this adds up to having two work surfaces put together, providing you with room to spread out your tech. If you have a large room, Walker Edison touts that you can “join two desks for even more space.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

I know what you’re thinking. A glass desk is going to become quickly covered in smudges and fingerprints. That’s why I recommend grabbing a 20-pack of Sprayway Glass Cleaner Wipes for $2. Keeping these close by will make it dead simple to ensure your desk remains spotless.

If you like to listen to music while working you can currently deck out your new setup with Logitech’s stylish MX Sound 2.0 Speakers for $84. Buying at this rate provides you with 30% in savings.

Walker Edison L-Shaped Glass Desk features:

  • Dimensions: 29″ H x 51″ L x 20″ W
  • Accommodates multiple monitors
  • Includes universal CPU stand
  • Includes 1 desk
  • Join two desks for even more space

