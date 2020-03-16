Brighten up the living room with Ameriwood’s Mercer Console: $137 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Home Mercer Console for $137.15 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and is lined up with some of the best Amazon pricing we have tracked in over a year. If your living room needs a refresh, today’s deal is worth your attention. Buyers will score a TV stand that measures roughly 4-feet wide and 2-feet tall. Styling is bright and bound to make your entertainment area pop. Storage can be found throughout, making it easy to hide cords, cables, game consoles, and more. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Use today’s saving to ditch your TV’s stand in favor of an AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $25. I purchased one of these for the very first time about a week ago. Installation took a matter of minutes and I could immediately tell that the TV was firmly held in place. Best of all, a low-profile design keeps the TV about as close to the wall as possible, delivering a clean and modern look.

If you plan to do any next-generation gaming in the living room, be sure to swing by our coverage of the new details Microsoft has unveiled about Xbox Series X today.

Ameriwood Home Mercer Console features:

The console has 3 open cubbies and 4 drawers, each with a different woodgrain finish and interchangeable knobs.

Two people are required for assembly. Dimensions: 25”H x 47.5”W x 15.7”D.

The TV console has a white finish with woodgrain drawer fronts

