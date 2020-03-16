Banana Republic Factory Friends Family Sale takes extra 40% off your purchase

- Mar. 16th 2020 4:17 pm ET

The Banana Republic Factory Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 40% off your purchase with code BRFACTORY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Slim-Fit Summer-Weight Dark Wash Jeans are on sale for $29. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $80. These jeans feature a flattering dark wash and are infused with stretch for added comfort. They’re also lightweight and have a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Grey Denim Jacket is another standout for this spring. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $34. This jean jacket will pair nicely with dresses, jeans, leggings, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

