Banana Republic Factory Friends Family Sale takes extra 40% off your purchase

The Banana Republic Factory Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 40% off your purchase with code BRFACTORY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Slim-Fit Summer-Weight Dark Wash Jeans are on sale for $29. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $80. These jeans feature a flattering dark wash and are infused with stretch for added comfort. They’re also lightweight and have a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Grey Denim Jacket is another standout for this spring. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $34. This jean jacket will pair nicely with dresses, jeans, leggings, and more.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!