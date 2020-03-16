Banana Republic Factory Friends Family Sale takes extra 40% off your purchase

The Banana Republic Factory Friends and Family Sale takes an extra 40% off your purchase with code BRFACTORY at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Slim-Fit Summer-Weight Dark Wash Jeans are on sale for $29. To compare, these jeans were originally priced at $80. These jeans feature a flattering dark wash and are infused with stretch for added comfort. They’re also lightweight and have a modern hem that can easily be rolled for a stylish look. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Slim-Fit Summer-Weight Dark Wash Jeans $29 (Orig. $80)
- Standard-Fit Non-Iron Shirt $23 (Orig. $65)
- Eco Premium Wash Crew-Neck T-Shirt $8 (Orig. $20)
- Quick Dry Half-Zip Pullover $19 (Orig. $45)
- Dress Bomber Jacket $34 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Grey Denim Jacket is another standout for this spring. Originally priced at $80, however during the sale you can find it for $34. This jean jacket will pair nicely with dresses, jeans, leggings, and more.
Our top picks for women include:
- Gathered Neck Blouse $18 (Orig. $60)
- Vertical Stitch Boatneck Sweater $22 (Orig. $60)
- Grey Denim Jacket $34 (Orig. $80)
- Knit Moto Jacket $38 (Orig. $90)
- Paperbag 4-inch Shorts $23 (Orig. $55)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!