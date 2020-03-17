Macy’s VIP Sale takes extra up to 30% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Nautica, more

- Mar. 17th 2020 3:54 pm ET

0

Macy’s VIP Sale takes an extra up to 30% off top brands with promo code VIP at checkout. Find great deals on top brands including Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Cole Haan, Free People, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Plus, customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. For men, the Ralph Lauren Double-Knit Mock-Neck Quarter-Zip Pullover is on sale for $38 and originally was priced at $90. This pullover is great for spring layering and it comes with an array of fun color options. This style can be worn with shorts, jeans, joggers, or khakis alike. It also has a fashionable contrasting logo on the chest as well as the collar. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below the jump or be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Macy's

Macy's

About the Author