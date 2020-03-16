Become your own barista with this milk frother/warmer at $30 (Reg. $45+)

- Mar. 16th 2020 4:47 pm ET

0

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VAVA Electric Milk Frother/Warmer for $29.99 shipped with the code DPZFRIV2 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of over $45, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. This is the milk frother I use every morning when I prepare a cup of coffee to get my day going. It has multiple functions, from just stirring and warming milk or creamer (so it doesn’t cool down your coffee) to frothing warm, stirring cold, or frothing cold. This is truly a must-have if you’re working on building a coffee corner to be your own barista. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you plan to warm the milk on your own (or just want to froth your creamer cold), then there’s a way to save even more. This handheld frother is battery-powered and just $11 Prime shipped. With over 11,000 reviews, it sports a stellar 4.4/5 star rating, letting you know that this is a fantastic alternative to today’s lead deal.

Another must-have for any coffee corner is the Breville Essenza Mini. It brews Nespresso espresso capsules, making the perfect morning drink every time. At $100, you’re saving around $50 from its regular going rate, making this a worth-while investment for any coffee station.

VAVA Milk Frother features:

  • Hot, Warm, or Cold Milk: Refresh yourself with your choice of cold, warm, or hot milk so you can make cappuccinos, macchiatos, lattes, flat whites, and more.
  • Note: Please use milk less than 115ml/3.9oz for frothing, 240ml/8.1oz for heating. Please use whole milk for frothing.
  • Extra Whisks for More Froth: Comes with an additional set of whisks for frothy-goodness to delight the entire family
  • Silent, Secure, and Smart Design: Quiet operation when frothing; Strix temperature controls meet international safety standards; angled ergonomic spout minimizes spillages

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Vava

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

