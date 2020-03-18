Get a Google Nest Hub + 6-mos. Sirius XM for $69 ($159 value)

Sirius XM is currently offerings 6-months of service plus a Google Nest Hub for $69 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $30 for the service as a new subscriber and $129 on the Nest Hub. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars by a substantial number of Best Buy customers. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.” Sirius XM delivers over 140 channels, including sports, Howard Stern, and more. You’ll be able to enjoy content both in your car and at home with this subscription. Learn more here.

With social distancing becoming the new norm for the foreseeable future, we’ve noticed an onslaught of media and app deals worth checking out. Here’s a full list of our coverage:

Terms and Conditions:

OFFER DETAILS: Activate a Sirius XM Select subscription, pay $69 for your first 6 months, and get a Google Nest Hub, while supplies last. Fees and taxes apply. A credit card is required on this offer. If you cancel or terminate your subscription during the first 6 months, you will be charged a $69 EARLY TERMINATION FEE. Service will automatically renew thereafter every month and you will be charged at then-current rates. Please see our Customer Agreement at www.siriusxm.com for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling us at 1-866- 635-2349. All fees, content and features are subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other and may be modified or terminated at any time. Limit 1 Google Nest Hub per new Select subscription purchased on this offer. Following your subscription purchase, a link to store.google.com will be provided to you and Google will ship your Google Nest Hub.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!