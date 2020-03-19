Zhiyun CRANE 3S upgrades your cinematography with a 14-pound capacity + more

Zhiyun-Tech, a well-known gimbal manufacturer, just announced its latest product, the CRANE 3S. While we’ve seen super compact gimbals from Zhiyun, and some pretty high-end ones, this gimbal is a “more versatile gimbal ready for every challenge” according to the company. Built to hold even the beefiest cameras like the 1DX, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera, and even RED, the Zhiyun CRANE 3S is a fantastic option if you’re looking to expand your cinematography setup.

Built to handle it all, the Zhiyun CRANE 3S uses “unprecedented motors”

While most gimbals only support a few pounds, the CRANE 3S takes it up a notch. Offering support for a 6.5kg (or over 14-pounds), the Zhiyun CRANE 3S can support even the most high-end setups, including the Canon EOS 1DX, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera, Canon’s Cinema EOS lineup, Sony FS/FX, and even RED payloads, making this gimbal perfect for any kit you have.

Built with modularity in mind

This gimbal offers a modular design in the motor axis and handles. If you’re using a larger camera setup, then you can attach the included extension module on the roll axis for greater support. Have a smaller DSLR setup? The extension module comes off just as easy to make your new kit compact and portable.

Plus, the CRANE 3S “rethinks the structure” of previous iterations of the CRANE lineup and introduces a detachable second handle that has two options: the EasySling Handle and the SmartSling Handle. The EasySling offers an extended grip for more comfort upright and underslung operation, while the SmartSling packs an intuitive control panel and an OLED display which offers direct camera and gimbal parameter adjustment, combined or separated.

Both handle mods are easy to add or remove, and they each offer multiple thread holes in different sizes so you can mount any accessory super simple. Plus, the modular design means that the CRANE 3S is compatible with motorized dollies, jibs, and more.

Designed to last all day thanks to an all-new battery pack

The CRANE 3S can run off three 18650 batteries, which lasts for up to 12-hours on a single charge. However, there’s a new TransMount PowerPlus Battery pack that houses six of the 18650 batteries which provides up to 18-hours of runtime for the gimbal, which is perfect for all-day shoots.

If you have the CRANE 3S on a jib with dedicated power available, you can plug in a DC port inside the battery compartment, allowing you to shoot for an unlimited amount of time.

Zhiyun CRANE 3S pricing and availability

The Zhiyun CRANE 3S will be available in multiple configurations starting at $649. You can get the 3S-E with the Easy Sling Handle at $649, the CRANE 3S with the SmartSling Handle at $739, and the 3S Pro with the SmartSling, PowerPlug battery pack, zoom/focus controllers, image transmission transmitter and smartphone clamp at $1,149.

