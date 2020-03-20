Score a rare $100 discount on Bose’s AirPlay 2 Soundbar 700 at an Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the Bose Soundbar 700 Smart Speaker for $699 shipped. Also available direct from Bose as well as at Best Buy for $1 more. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s discount is only the third time we’ve seen this soundbar on sale and matches the Amazon all-time low set for the first time over the holidays. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, this soundbar touts built-in voice control from both Alexa and Assistant. The audio is equally well-equipped, with Dolby Digital encoding, ADAPTIQ sound calibration, and more. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth pave the way for the aforementioned smart home compatibility, and there’s HDMI-ARC and optical ports, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 325 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Now if you’re looking to bring a similar AirPlay 2 feature set to your home theater on a tighter budget, consider picking up the Sonos Beam instead. This $399 sound bar packs built-in Alexa alongside support for Apple’s whole-home audio ecosystem, and more. I’ve been using one for several months now and love the balanced, room-filling sound it produces. Learn more in our review, which just so happens to mirror that sentiment.

Speaking of home theater audio, we’re seeing some more affordable options to consider. Polk’s compact MagniFi Mini Soundbar sports Dolby audio at $182. Plus, you can save $68 on LG’s 2.1-Ch. High Resolution model instead. Or if you don’t mind picking up a used option, we’re seeing Sonos Playbar for $450.

Bose Soundbar 700 features:

The Bose Soundbar 700 smart speaker offers a perfect combination of sophisticated design and exceptional sound for your home theater, so you can feel the full power in every moment of your favorite music, movies, and TV shows. Featuring premium materials and exquisite craftsmanship, the soundbar is designed to look as good as it sounds.

