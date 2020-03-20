Save 20% at Amazon Warehouse: Sonos Playbar $450, Apple Pencil $51, more

Amazon Warehouse is currently offering 20% off a selection of its open-box items. One of our favorites from the sale is the AirPlay-enabled Sonos Playbar from $450.23 shipped in pre-owned condition. While the Playbar regularly fetches up to $699, this is among the best pricing that we’ve seen all-time, though we have seen it fall to around $340 or so once in the past during a very limited-time sale. The Sonos Playbar is a fantastic home theater upgrade if you’re planning on watching more movies at home instead of at the theater right now. It offers easy connection with your existing Sonos system, which can expand its 3.0-channel setup into something far better. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for even more of our top picks, or check out Amazon’s sale landing page. Just keep in mind that the discount only applies to select Warehouse Deals and will reflect at checkout.

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases. Also, keep in mind that each deal outlined here is based on the lowest current available price and may vary as the sale goes on.

Our top picks:

Sonos Playbar features:

Complements HD television screens with crisp and powerful sound from nine amplified speaker drivers. Wirelessly streams all your favorite music services too

Connect your Playbar to any Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device, then just ask for the music you love

Syncs wirelessly with other Sonos speakers so you can listen to TV or music in perfect sync, throughout your home

