eBay takes 15% off tech, TVs, smart home gear, more for a limited time

eBay has launched one of its popular sitewide coupons today, taking 15% off select tech, smart home accessories, TVs, and more. Just use promo code PUSHPLAY to leverage the savings. Free shipping is available for all. There’s no minimum order required this time around, but your discount will be capped at $100. This promotion ends on March 24. One standout is the TCL 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV with Roku for $637.49 shipped with the above promo code. That’s down from the original $1,300 price tag and $75 less than most retailers, while also beating Amazon’s all-time low by $62. Notable features here include a 65-inch 4K UHD panel, four HDMI inputs, and full on Roku integration. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Full terms and conditions on today’s eBay promotion can be found below.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Terms and conditions:

The Coupon is a 15% discount off with no minimum purchase, valid from 5:00 AM Pacific Time on March 20, 2020 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on March 24, 2020. The Coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100. Discount applies to the purchase price (excluding shipping, handling, and taxes) of an eligible item on eBay.com. Eligible items are items within this page: https://www.ebay.com/e/_electronics/home-entertainment, and exclude warranties and protection plans, as well as items from Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, Vehicles in eBay Motors, and Real Estate categories. Coupon can be used once within a single transaction (or cart), while supplies last. Max one-time use. Only eBay users registered with an address located in the United States are eligible for the Coupon. Any unused difference between discount amount, as shown on the Coupon, and the purchase price of item(s) in a single transaction (or cart) will be forfeited. Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature. Coupon is subject to U.S laws, void where prohibited, not redeemable for cash, has no face value, and cannot be combined with any other Coupon, or when paying with PayPal Credit Easy Payments or Gift Cards. eBay may cancel, amend, or revoke the Coupon at any time. If you are attempting to use this Coupon to buy items from both managed payments seller(s) and non-managed payments seller(s), your cart may be divided into two separate transactions. If that happens, this Coupon will be applied to the first transaction if it meets the minimum purchase requirement. If the first transaction does not meet the purchase requirement, this Coupon will not be applied. If your second transaction meets the purchase requirement, you must apply this Coupon during the second transaction.

