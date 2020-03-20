Build out your home office with deals on FlexiSpot standing desks from $304

FlexiSpot is currently offering a number of discounts on its standing desks and other home office accessories. You’ll find deals priced from $304 in this sale, but our favorite is the Value Electric Standing Desk (EN1) with MonitorStand Workstation at $379.98 shipped when you use the code HOME100 at checkout. For comparison, FlexiSpot charges $350 for the desk and an additional $130 for the MonitorStand Workstation at its Amazon storefront, with today’s deal saving you $100 off purchasing them separately. You might find yourself working from home right now without the necessary tools to get the job done properly. Sure, a dining room table or lap desk gets the job done, but having a dedicated working area like this desk provides can really help raise your productivity. Plus, the MonitorStand Workstation that’s included here is designed to power your smartphones and even has a built-in UV light to help disinfect your keyboard when not in use. Rated 4.7+ stars. Head on over to FlexiSpot’s landing page to view all available deals.

Ready to take the plunge in starting up a home office, but don’t have a few hundred dollars to spare? Something like this standing desk converter can easily get the job done. Place it on a dining room table or kitchen counter to instantly transform your normal furniture into a standing desk. At $120 shipped on Amazon, it’s a bit easier to swallow than dropping a few hundred bucks if you’re on a tighter budget.

Not quite sure where to start when it comes to buying a standing desk? Well, we’ve got the guide for you. A few months ago, I went over everything you need to consider and even included a few suggestions of my own.

FlexiSpot Electric Standing Desk features:

SPACIOUS WORK AREA: The large work surface measuring 48” x 30” is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies.

ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″, at a speed of 1″/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running.

SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs. weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

