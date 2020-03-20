Lululemon offers up to 50% off new arrivals in its We Made Too Much Section

- Mar. 20th 2020 9:45 am ET

0

Lululemon is offering up to 50% off new arrivals in its We Made Too Much Section. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on spring outerwear, polo shirts, leggings, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Sky Loft Jacket is a great option for spring training and a nice layer for year-round wear. Originally priced at $198, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $119. This jacket is also water-resistant and has a hood in case you run into spring showers. It’s also highly packable, which is great for storing and traveling. Plus, you can choose from three color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Lululemon.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike Flash Sale that’s offering 25% off sitewide including new arrivals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Lululemon

Lululemon

About the Author