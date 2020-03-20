Pick up Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Crewneck for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

- Mar. 20th 2020 4:22 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Crew in the color black for $20 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $40, that’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in 3-months. This crewneck sweatshirt is great for workouts, everyday occasions, and more. It also features sweat-wicking material and features a trendy patch logo on the chest that’s fashionable. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 420 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings, be sure to pick up the 12-pack of Fruit of the Loom Dual Defense Socks in the color white for $12. These socks features sweat-wicking and odor-fighting material to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. It also has a cushioned heel and toe for added comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Crew features:

  • Ultra-soft, 230g cotton-blend fleece.
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast.
  • Ribbed collar, cuffs & hem. Raglan sleeves. Woven patch logo.
  • New, streamlined fit for a more athletic look & feel.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author