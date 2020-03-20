Pick up Under Armour’s Rival Fleece Crewneck for $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Men’s Rival Fleece Crew in the color black for $20 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at up to $40, that’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in 3-months. This crewneck sweatshirt is great for workouts, everyday occasions, and more. It also features sweat-wicking material and features a trendy patch logo on the chest that’s fashionable. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 420 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

With your savings, be sure to pick up the 12-pack of Fruit of the Loom Dual Defense Socks in the color white for $12. These socks features sweat-wicking and odor-fighting material to keep you feeling fresh throughout the day. It also has a cushioned heel and toe for added comfort. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Under Armour Rival Fleece Crew features:

Ultra-soft, 230g cotton-blend fleece.

Material wicks sweat & dries really fast.

Ribbed collar, cuffs & hem. Raglan sleeves. Woven patch logo.

New, streamlined fit for a more athletic look & feel.

