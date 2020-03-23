Class-up your home office with Ameriwood’s Owen Retro Desk at $47.50, more

Walmart is offering the Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk for $47.67 shipped. Matched at Amazon, but shipping is delayed until April 21. That’s 20% off the going rate and is within $0.69 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve tracked there in over a year. Armed with a light brown surface and hairpin legs, this affordable desk aims to modernize your space while adding in a bit of retro flair. Once set up, owners will have an area of about 3.5-feet to work with, providing ample room for working from MacBook, Chromebook, or other type of notebook. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Update 3/23 @ 4:51 p.m.: We’ve now spotted the Techni Mobili Modern Office Desk for $159.80 shipped at Amazon. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and is within $4 of the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your new desk, you may want to give it a once-over with Weiman’s Wood Cleaner and Polish Wipes at $4. These add a scratch-resistant layer and a bit of sunscreen to prevent UV rays from fading or discoloring your furniture.

If you’d like to defy norms, consider opting for this wall-mounted desk folds closed when not in use at $88. It’s regularly-priced at up to $115, yielding 25% in savings.

Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk features:

Place the slim Ameriwood Home Owen Retro Desk in the living room, dining room or bedroom for an industrial feel

Minimal assembly required. Dimensions: 26.75″h x 40″w x 19.5″d. Shipping weight is approximately 30.21 lbs

A light brown with gray undertones top pairs perfectly with the gray hairpin legs

This unit was crafted from laminated particleboard with powder-coated metal legs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!