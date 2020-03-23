Take $200 off Harman Kardon’s high-end Go + Play Bluetooth Speaker at $250

Harman Kardon is offering its Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker System for $249.95 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $445 at Amazon and this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since early 2018. The built-in battery allows for up to 8-hours of playtime on a single charge, which is enough to get you through an entire day of work on the patio before it’s time to plug-in. There are dual microphones here to offer “echo canceling technology [that] delivers crystal clear conference calls.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something a little more portable that’s built to withstand wind, rain, and more? Well, the JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s available at $100 on Amazon. It offers 12-hours of playback, but doesn’t pack the dual microphone tech that Harman Kardon does in today’s lead deal. You’ll also miss out on the larger speakers that the Go + Play packs, meaning this will likely be a less room-filling alternative.

However, those on a tighter budget won’t want to miss Anker’s sale that they’ve got going on right now. The Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker headlines the sale at $110 shipped. This is a new all-time low that we’ve seen, and you’ll get 10-hours of battery life, a water-resistant design, and more here.

Harman Kardon Go + Play Speaker features:

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound. Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2402 MegaHertz to 2480 MegaHertz

Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime and charges your smartphones and tablets via USB

Dual Microphone Conferencing System with Harman noise and echo canceling technology delivers crystal clear conference calls

