Take $200 off Harman Kardon’s high-end Go + Play Bluetooth Speaker at $250

- Mar. 23rd 2020 3:25 pm ET

Get this deal
$445+ $250
0

Harman Kardon is offering its Go + Play Portable Bluetooth Speaker System for $249.95 shipped. For comparison, it goes for $445 at Amazon and this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since early 2018. The built-in battery allows for up to 8-hours of playtime on a single charge, which is enough to get you through an entire day of work on the patio before it’s time to plug-in. There are dual microphones here to offer “echo canceling technology [that] delivers crystal clear conference calls.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Want something a little more portable that’s built to withstand wind, rain, and more? Well, the JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that’s available at $100 on Amazon. It offers 12-hours of playback, but doesn’t pack the dual microphone tech that Harman Kardon does in today’s lead deal. You’ll also miss out on the larger speakers that the Go + Play packs, meaning this will likely be a less room-filling alternative.

However, those on a tighter budget won’t want to miss Anker’s sale that they’ve got going on right now. The Soundcore Model Zero Bluetooth Speaker headlines the sale at $110 shipped. This is a new all-time low that we’ve seen, and you’ll get 10-hours of battery life, a water-resistant design, and more here.

Harman Kardon Go + Play Speaker features:

  • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room-filling sound. Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2402 MegaHertz to 2480 MegaHertz
  • Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime and charges your smartphones and tablets via USB
  • Dual Microphone Conferencing System with Harman noise and echo canceling technology delivers crystal clear conference calls

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$445+ $250
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Harman Kardon

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide