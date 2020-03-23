Marmot’s Spring Sale takes 25% off jackets, vests, pullovers, more + free shipping

Marmot’s updating your outerwear during its Spring Sale with 25% off jackets, vests, pullovers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Highlander Down Hoody that’s marked down to $144. To compare, this jacket was originally priced at $240. It features highly packable material, which is great for traveling or storing away. Plus, it has water-resistant material and an attached hood in case you run into spring showers. The jacket also has three zippered pockets to store essentials while hiking and more. Find the rest of our top picks from Marmot below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Minimalist Jacket is another standout from this event. Originally priced at $189, however you can currently find it for $142. You can choose from six fun color options and its highly resistant material makes it great for snow outings and more.

Our top picks for women include:

