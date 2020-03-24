After seeing a few different publisher sales on the eShop in support of folks in self-isolation, Nintendo is continuing that trend today. The eShop is a great resource for finding digital entertainment that will get delivered directly to your Switch without having to wait for delivery or worrying about curbside pickup. Today’s deals are centered around a new Capcom event featuring some of the publishers top-sellers alongside some indie gems and other titles that might have got lost in the shuffle last week. Highlights include Mega Man 11, Dragon’s Dogma, OKAMI, Resident Evil 4, and more starting from $2. Head below for everything.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

The Square Enix digital eShop sale is still live with deep deals on some great title like Collection of Mana, vintage DRAGON QUEST games, Final Fantasy VII, and more. That’s on top off everything you’ll find in this morning’s roundup. But we also have deals on eShop gift cards right now as well as loads of Switch accessories on sale from $8.

Mega Man 11:

To save the day, the Blue Bomber must battle Robot Masters and take their powerful weapons for himself, which now changes the hero’s appearance with added levels of detail. The innovative Double Gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for an exciting twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!