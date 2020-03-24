Rockport’s Friends and Family Sale is live! Save 30% off dress shoes, sandals, more

Rockport’s Friends and Family Sale offers 30% off select styles with code THEBIGEVENT at checkout. Update your shoes for spring with deals on dress shoes, sneakers, sandals, and more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Rhyder Venetian Loafers will elevate any look and they’re currently marked down to $70. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $100. Its slip-on design adds convenience when heading out the door and they’re versatile to dress up or down. It also features a grip rubber outsole that promotes traction, which is great for the upcoming spring weather. Find the rest of our top picks from Rockport below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

