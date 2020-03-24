Grab a 42-pc. Rubbermaid food storage container set for $18 today (Reg. $28+)

Walmart is now offering the 42-piece Rubbermaid Press & Lock Easy Find Lids Food Storage Containers Set for $17.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $40 at Walmart, this set sells for around $28 via Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This 42-piece set features leak-proof flexible lids that snap on to the container base and each other to keep things organized in the cupboards. The containers have a square, graduated-size design that makes them easily stackable while being completely fridge and freezer-safe. You can also use the containers to reheat leftovers (without the lid). Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is certainly among the most affordable options out there. For example, even the basic Amazon brand Solimo Plastic Food Storage Containers Set sells for $27. You could opt for this Snapware Airtight Plastic Food Storage Container Set at $10.50 though. It carries stellar ratings but is a much smaller set by comparison to today’s Rubbermaid offer.

Rubbermaid Press & Lock Food Storage Containers:

This 42-piece Press & Lock Food Storage Container Set features leak-proof flexible lids that are easy to press closed and pull open. And thanks to the Easy Find Lids system, the lids snap on to container bases as well as other same-size lids, so the right lid is always at your fingertips. These square, graduated-size containers nest together to give you more storage space, and can help to keep food fresh in your fridge, pantry, and freezer.

