Tackle projects with Olympia’s Hard Wood Workbench: $109 (1+ year Amazon low)

- Mar. 24th 2020 4:58 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Olympia Tools Hard Wood Workbench (84-906) for $109 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $21 off the going rate found at retailers like and beats the best 1+ year Amazon offer we’ve tracked by $9. This sturdy work bench measures 4-feet wide, 2-feet deep, and sports a 330-pound weight capacity. Features like a large woodblock vise, lower shelf, and work trough are bound boost every owner’s productivity. The entire work bench is covered with a clear lacquer finish, helping protect it while giving it a nice sheen. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 75% of reviewers.

Need a mobile workbench? Think outside the box with a pair of WORX Clamping Sawhorses at $69. These are ready to uphold 1,000-pounds of weight, allowing you to knock out almost any project once you’ve set a wooden surface or something similar on top.

Oh, and don’t forget to swing by today’s garage organizer sale at Home Depot. There you’ll find up to 25% off brands like Husky, DEWALT, and more.

Olympia Tools Workbench features:

  • WOOD WORKING BENCH: The Olympia Tools 84-906 Wood Workbench is a sturdy hard wood work bench with a clear lacquer finish that measures 4-feet length x 2-feet depth. 330 lb. weight capacity
  • BENCH FOR WOODWORK: Ready for any home or professional workshop, it features a convenient storage shelf and a work trough for holding project parts or tools. The large woodblock vise features adjustable machined guides
  • MADE TO LAST: Our durable and long-lasting tools help you with home, garage & industrial projects. With professional-grade quality, easily repair & fix issues with our tool cabinet essentials.

