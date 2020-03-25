The lightweight and adjustable ChromaCast Throne has fallen to $10 (Save 60%)

Amazon is offering the ChromaCast Universal Throne for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 60% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1.50. While this is targeted at musicians ranging from drummers to keyboardists, it can arguably be used for many other use-cases. It features a “comfortable 2.5″ padded seat” that’s ready to support up to 250-pounds. Each foot has a rubber pad that prevents skidding and should help keep it locked in place. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough to bag a bottle of Weiman’s Leather Cleaner for $4. With leather spanning everything from shoes to furniture, there’s no limit in sight as to the amount of utility this will bring to your home.

Sprucing up your space? If so, be sure to look at the deal we just posted on this versatile console table for $55.50. It’s ready to be used in a living room, home office, or bedroom and is currently discounted by 20%.

ChromaCast Universal Throne features:

Durable and lightweight with comfortable 2.5″ padded seat

Seat diameter: 11.5″, Weight Capacity 250 lbs.

Non-skid rubber feet, No Assembly Required!

