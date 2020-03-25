Columbia’s offering 25% off orders of $99 + free shipping during its Flash Sale

Columbia is currently offering 25% off orders of $99 or more. Discount is applied at checkout. This is a great way to update your outerwear with deals on jackets, vests, pullovers, pants, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. The men’s OutDry Rogue Interchange Jacket is a standout from this sale and it’s currently marked down to $112. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $280. This style is completely waterproof and is actually two jackets in one, with an outer shell that can be removed. It also features 4-way stretch material and large zippered hand pockets to store essentials. You can choose from two color options and it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

For women, the Hillsdale Parka Jacket is another notable deal and it’s currently on sale for $120. To compare, that’s $200 off the original rate. This jacket is perfect for cold weather and its waterproof material is great for snow sports.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

