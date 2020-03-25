Keep your home tidy with ECOVACS’ M80 Pro Robotic Vacuum at $155.50 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering the ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $155.43 shipped. Down from $230, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $10 under our previous mention, and marks a new all-time low. Armed with a 5-stage cleaning system, this robotic vacuum can handle all of the chores required to keep your floor looking its best. Alongside just tackling routine sweeping, it can also take care of mopping. A 110-minute runtime ensures that the M80 Pro can clean most size homes in a single go. And to make the entire experience even more effortless, Alexa integration means you won’t even have to lift a finger to start the vacuum. With over 1,900 customers having left a review, 52% vouch for this ECOVACS robotic vacuum with a 4+ star rating. More details below.

Ditch the automated cleaning capabilities found in the ECOVACS robotic vacuum and opt for the BLACK+DECKER Dusbuster instead. Sometimes you just need to clean a localized mess. So at $43, this highly-rated handheld vacuum is ideal for tackling smaller sweeping sessions and lets you quickly take care of cleaning without busting out the heavy artillery.

Speaking of ECOVACS, the brand just yesterday unveiled the latest addition to its stable of smart robotic vacuums. Armed with a laser guidance system, the new release is said to be 60% less likely to get stuck and can even identify what it runs into, be it a piece of furniture, clothing, and more.

ECOVACS M80 Pro Robotic Vacuum features:

M80 Pro can easily clean larger spaces without needing human intervention. The large dustbin means the robot can clean for a longer time. And coupled with the vacuum and mop combo, M80Pro can always have your home spotless in no time. Sweeps, lifts, vacuums, mops & dries in a single pass using a 5-stage customizable cleaning process. Both the mop & deep reach helix shaped brush-roll are detachable, so you can optimize based on your unique cleaning requirements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!