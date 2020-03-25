Under Armour’s Undeniable Duffle is within a penny of its Amazon low at $30

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Unisex Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Gym Bag for $30 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within a penny of its Amazon low. Once armed with this Under Armour bag, you’ll be ready to easily tote clothes and some of your daily necessities from A to B. The HeatGear shoulder strap is removable and padded, providing both comfort and flexibility. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by over 370 Amazon shoppers.
If you’d prefer a backpack, the deal we spotted on JANSPORT’s City View bag is still live at $30. This stylish offering combines durable fabric and suede leather to ensure whichever laptop you stow stays protected.
Having a pocket knife at home or in your bag can help in a wide variety of ways. Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to cash in on the Kershaw Cinder Knife deal we’ve found at $7.
Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 features:
- Tough, abrasion-resistant bottom & side panels
- 2 large front zippered organization pockets
- Removable, padded, HeatGear shoulder strap for total comfort
- Padded top grab handle
- D-ring for added attachment point
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!