Under Armour’s Undeniable Duffle is within a penny of its Amazon low at $30

- Mar. 25th 2020 3:05 pm ET

$30
0

Amazon is offering the Under Armour Unisex Undeniable Duffle 4.0 Gym Bag for $30 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is within a penny of its Amazon low. Once armed with this Under Armour bag, you’ll be ready to easily tote clothes and some of your daily necessities from A to B. The HeatGear shoulder strap is removable and padded, providing both comfort and flexibility. Rated an average of 4.6/5 stars by over 370 Amazon shoppers.

If you’d prefer a backpack, the deal we spotted on JANSPORT’s City View bag is still live at $30. This stylish offering combines durable fabric and suede leather to ensure whichever laptop you stow stays protected.

Having a pocket knife at home or in your bag can help in a wide variety of ways. Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to cash in on the Kershaw Cinder Knife deal we’ve found at $7.

Under Armour Undeniable Duffle 4.0 features:

  • Tough, abrasion-resistant bottom & side panels
  • 2 large front zippered organization pockets
  • Removable, padded, HeatGear shoulder strap for total comfort
  • Padded top grab handle
  • D-ring for added attachment point

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$30
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Under Armour

About the Author