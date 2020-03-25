Today only, Westinghouse’s 58-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV is $280 (Reg. $350)

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Westinghouse 58-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $279.99 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $350 and today’s deal is right at our previous mention. With a budget-friendly price, this TV from Westinghouse packs a 58-inch panel with 4K and HDR support. Around back you’ll find three HDMI inputs plus a USB port for additional connectivity. At today’s price tag, this is a stellar option for a den, bedroom, or anywhere really that doesn’t require a top-grade panel for viewing. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

For a more premium TV experience, consider going with LG’s 65-inch 4K TV that’s currently on sale for $500. It packs AirPlay and HomeKit compatibility, giving it the ability to play a key role in your smart home setup. Blair has all the details in yesterday’s coverage here.

Westinghouse 58-inch UHDTV features:

Upgrade your home theater with this 58-inch Westinghouse 4K Roku TV. Integrated smart features let you access your favorite streaming services, and native 4K resolution brings out the detail in movies and shows. This Westinghouse 4K Roku TV lets you select content using voice commands and stream audio from popular music services.

