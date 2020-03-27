Score Ray-Ban, Oakley, Movado, and more up to 75% off during JOMASHOP’s Spring Sale

JOMASHOP’s Spring Sale takes up to 75% off Ray-Ban, Tissot, Oakley, Movado, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Ray-Ban Justin Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $80 with promo code RB79 at checkout. To compare, they were originally priced at $167. These sunglasses can be worn by both men and women and feature a polarized lens to help you see clearly. I love that this style can easily be dressed up or down and it has a sleek logo on the frame as well as the lens. You can choose from an array of color options and they’re rated 4.5/5 stars from Ray-Ban customers. Score even more deals by heading below the jump or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

