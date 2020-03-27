In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition on Switch for $9.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, this is the standard Switch version that features a number of enhancements including new weapons, collectibles, secrets, and is now 50% off for your stuck at home pleasure. Hyper Light Drifter is an action adventure RPG where players must explore and battle their way through a 16-bit-inspired world “riddled with dangers and lost technologies.” Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Donut County, MediEvil, Star Wars Jedi Knight II for Switch, and some handy links to the major digital game sales available right now.

