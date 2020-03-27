In today’s best game deals, Nintendo is now offering Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition on Switch for $9.99 via the eShop. Regularly $20, this is the standard Switch version that features a number of enhancements including new weapons, collectibles, secrets, and is now 50% off for your stuck at home pleasure. Hyper Light Drifter is an action adventure RPG where players must explore and battle their way through a 16-bit-inspired world “riddled with dangers and lost technologies.” Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Donut County, MediEvil, Star Wars Jedi Knight II for Switch, and some handy links to the major digital game sales available right now.
Best digital game deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- New eShop deals from $1.50 to stay occupied at home
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
- 1-year PlayStation Plus for $35 (Reg. $60)
- Switch Online members can now play ARMS for FREE
Today’s best game deals:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $46 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Digital $15 (Reg. $27+)
- Digital Xbox One games at Amazon up to 75% off
- Donut County Switch $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Flinthook $9 (Reg. $15)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Outcast $8 (Reg. $10)
- Control PS4 Digital $24 (Reg. $50+)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $5 (Reg. $20)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $20 (Reg. $40)
- Division 2: Warlords of New York $33 (Reg. $60)
- Or just the expansion for $30
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Don’t Starve: Console Edition $4 (Reg. $15)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Last Of Us, God of War, and HZD $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $80+)
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
Surprise Nintendo Direct Mini: Animal Crossing content, 2K Switch games, more
Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy launches on PS4 and Switch with online multiplayer
Review: Why Animal Crossing New Horizons is a must-have for every Switch owner
Free Minecraft update lets you tour the International Space Station, more
Global pandemic game Plague Inc. gets FREE update so you can save the world
Download the FREE Resident Evil 3 remake demo while you’re stuck at home
