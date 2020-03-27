Just when you thought the Mac and iOS app deals were starting to slow down, we are going into the weekend with a bang. On top of another batch of entirely unprecedented freebies, we are climbing the tower of fortune, terraforming Mars, immersing ourselves in narrative thrillers, and much more. While yesterday’s deals on Cat Quest and Earth Atlantis are still live alongside Ellen’s Heads Up! game and many more below, today we have some titles going free for the very first time. Those include Lara Croft GO, Monument Valley 2, and SIMULACRA, as well as deals on Tower of Fortune 2, Brass, Terraforming Mars, and Gone Home, among others. Head below for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Lara Croft GO: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Monument Valley 2: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 100 Balls 3D: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brass: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mathematics with PocketCAS Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Terraforming Mars: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Gone Home: $9 (Reg. $15)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hyper Light Drifter Switch $10, AC Odyssey $15, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Cat Quest: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: King’s League: Odyssey: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tiny Guardians: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Modern Magic 8 Ball: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: holedown: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Book of Demons: Tablet Edition: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Mushroom 11: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: 7 Billion Humans: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iPoe Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: SkySafari 6 Pro: $25 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: PhotoTangler Collage Maker: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Super ToDo’s: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ocmo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blink – Quick Memo: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dissembler: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pocket Light Meter: $1 (Reg. $11)

iOS Universal: Boson X: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Jumpgrid: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone/Apple Watch: ProCamera.: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AUM – Audio Mixer: $15 (Reg. $19)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Heads Up!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: My Town : School: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Avocado Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Countdown: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mazecraft: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $34 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 2: $16 (Reg. $24)

iOS Universal: Zombie Night Terror: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: LumaFX: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $18 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Infographics Lab – Templates: $2 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: Dig Deep!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maratón: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Home Design 3D GOLD: $5 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Morphite Premium: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Eventium: Calendars & Events: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ForzaTune 7: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Events & Diary: myCal PRO: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Minecraft: Skin Studio: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: OK Golf: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pocket Build: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: TheoTown: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Beholder: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Beholder 2: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Rule with an Iron Fish: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPhone: Galaxy Trucker Pocket: $2 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Galaxy Trucker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeons & Such: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Machinarium: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Botanicula: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: CHUCHEL: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Northern Expansion: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Starman: $1 (Reg. $4)

Lara Croft GO:

Lara Croft GO is a turn based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world. Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges as you uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom. Experience lush visuals and a captivating soundtrack…Navigate using simple swipe-to-move controls…Fight menacing enemies, overcome dangerous obstacles and escape deadly traps…Solve more than 115 puzzles split into 7 chapters…Collect ancient relics and unlock new outfits for Lara

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!