Score an all-time low on GoPro Fusion 360-degree camera at $199 (33% off)

Amazon is currently offering the GoPro Fusion Action Camera for $199 shipped. Also available at B&H. Usually selling for $300, like you’ll find at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new low. GoPro Fusion stands out from the company’s other action cameras with 5.2K 360-degree recording and more. Plus, it sports a rugged design that’s water-resistant up to 16-feet and includes both flat and curved adhesive mounts to help capture all of your adventures. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 365 customers and be sure to head over to our announcement coverage for a more in-depth look.

While you’re at it, use your savings to score some accessories as well. Starting at around $19 at Amazon, you can grab an assortment of mounts, harnesses, and much more to take your action cam to a new level. So no matter what you’re looking to record, this bundle will have you covered.

Now if you’re in need of a new SD card, we just spotted a notable discount on Lexar’s roomy 1TB model just dropped to $250. With support for 4K video, this is more than capable for keeping up most recording demands.

GoPro Fusion features:

Capture your most exciting adventures with the GoPro Fusion camera. Voice command functions allow for hands-free filming for selfie-style video, while access to the GoPro app lets you preview footage and stitch video all from your smartphone. Featuring VR recording capabilities and next-level video stabilization, the GoPro Fusion camera delivers immersive video quality and virtual reality compatibility.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!