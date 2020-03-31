elago wraps your AirPods Pro in a two-tone case for $9.50 Prime shipped

elago via Amazon offers its AirPods Pro Duo Case for $9.49 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $12 at Amazon with today’s deal marking a new all-time low across all colors. This colorful AirPods Pro case comes with your choice of two colors. It’s made to fit snug around your existing AirPods Pro case while not obstructing any features like wireless charging. One notable feature is a built-in carabiner, which makes it easy to attach to your backpack and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the BRG AirPods Pro case. On the surface, this $6 option seems similar in features, but one may argue that for a few dollars more the elago deal above is more of a sure thing. BRG’s case has solid ratings, but we’ve not gone hands-on with its products like we have with elago. Nonetheless, you’ll still get a AirPods Pro case here nay a two-tone design for $3 off our lead deal.

elago AirPods Pro Case features:

From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly. All cases are created with our own 3D mold, so you now that what you get is made for your AirPods Pro case.

