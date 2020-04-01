While the Mega March sale held us over during this time of social distancing, Sony is back again today with hundreds of digital PS4 game deals. While you’ll find plenty of game deals in our daily roundup, these massive digital sales are great for folks stuck at home that don’t want to worry about shipping or curbside pickup right now. Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony have had a steady stream of digital deals available for a couple of weeks now, and it looks like Sony will be continuing that trend with another month-long sale that kicks off today (roughly 11 a.m. EST). All the details are down below.

PlayStation Spring Sale:

According to the official blog post, Sony’s wide-ranging PlayStation Spring Sale offers up to 50% off a collection of over 600 digital PS4 games and more. However, this time around, the sale will also include a series of movie and TV titles including everything from Joker and 300 to A Star is Born, Aladdin, The Lion King, the Dark Knight Trilogy, and many more. All of which will be available via PSN starting today, and you’ll find plenty more notable movies and TV show deals right here.

Hundreds of digital PS4 game deals

As for the digital PS4 game deals, just about anything you might be looking to play while you’re stuck at home is included here. From Death Stranding and The Outer Worlds to Star Wars Jedi, Rocket League, Uncharted titles, RDR2, sports titles, and more, this year’s PlayStation Spring Sale is jam-packed full of goodies. While you might find some of theses games matched at Amazon or slightly less in this morning’s roundup, you can score these PS4 deals without leaving the couch.

The digital PS4 game deals in the PlayStation Spring Sale will be live from today at 11 a.m. EST until April 28, 2020. Sony also makes a point of saying that the lineup of deals will get “refreshed” on April 15, which usually means that if there’s anything you’re looking for not available now, it will be in a couple weeks. All of the deals will be live right here shortly.

Outside of the PlayStation Spring Sale, we have loads of game deals, freebies, and more to you occupied at home. There are plenty of notable offers right here, but be sure to swing by our freebie deal hub, where you’ll find all of the live promotions and sales events for gamers and more. We have a growing list of free content to consumers across multiple platforms, including movies and streaming services, free game trials, and much more.

More details from Sony:

Put a little spring in your step and save up to 50% during PlayStation Store’s Spring Sale. Starting tomorrow, plunge into the cinematic experience of Death Stranding, or embark on galactic adventures in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. If you have energy after that, train with Goku and the gang in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot or hit the hardwood in NBA 2K20. We’ve got you started with just a taste of Spring Sale titles below. For the full 600+ lineup, head over to PS Store Wednesday morning.

