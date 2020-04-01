Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding Collector’s $100 off, Puyo Puyo Tetris $20, more

- Apr. 1st 2020 9:35 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying Death Stranding for $29.99 shipped. That’s matching the all-time low, but you can also now score the sweet Collector’s Edition for $99.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It includes the full game, a SteelBook case, a full-sized BB Pod Statue, Ludens Keychain, a BRIDGES cargo case, and more. If you’ve been waiting for a big-time sale to show-off your Death Stranding fandom, and score your very own BB, this is your chance. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Puyo Puyo Tetris, Dishonored 2, Bubsy: Paws on Fire!, Trine: Ultimate Collection, Monkey King: Hero is Back, Dark Souls Remastered, and loads of digital game deals across all platforms. 

Best digital game deals:

Today’s best game deals:

