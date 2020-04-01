Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding Collector’s $100 off, Puyo Puyo Tetris $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hideo Kojima’s genre-defying Death Stranding for $29.99 shipped. That’s matching the all-time low, but you can also now score the sweet Collector’s Edition for $99.99 shipped. That’s $100 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. It includes the full game, a SteelBook case, a full-sized BB Pod Statue, Ludens Keychain, a BRIDGES cargo case, and more. If you’ve been waiting for a big-time sale to show-off your Death Stranding fandom, and score your very own BB, this is your chance. But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Puyo Puyo Tetris, Dishonored 2, Bubsy: Paws on Fire!, Trine: Ultimate Collection, Monkey King: Hero is Back, Dark Souls Remastered, and loads of digital game deals across all platforms.
Best digital game deals:
- Digital Switch games from $1 to stay occupied at home
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
- Switch Online members can now play ARMS for FREE
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- 1-year PlayStation Plus now under $35 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Puyo Puyo Tetris $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 from $8 (Reg. up to $20)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Monkey King: Hero is Back $9 (Reg. $20)
- Dark Souls Remastered $16 (Reg. 25+)
- Bubsy: Paws on Fire! $5 (Reg. $25)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack $10 (Reg. $20)
- Monopoly Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon offers Buy 2 Get 1 Free on select games
- Call of Duty, Sekiro, Outer Worlds, Division 2, Death Stranding, many more
- Pokémon Sword and Shield for $47 (Reg. $60)
- Thief $3 (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition $6 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $70+)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Just Cause 3 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive $4.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe $5 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Andromeda $5.50 (Reg. $20)
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris $4 (Reg. $15+)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deluxe $7 (Reg. $20+)
- Plus more digital Xbox games from $3 at Amazon
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Donut County Switch $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Outcast $8 (Reg. $10)
- Control PS4 Digital $24 (Reg. $50+)
- Rage 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon $54 (Reg. $60)
