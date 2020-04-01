April’s free PlayStation Plus games include Uncharted 4 and Dirt Rally 2.0

- Apr. 1st 2020 2:18 pm ET

FREE
0

While a little bit behind schedule, Sony has now unveiled this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. Just hours after Sony launched is Spring PlayStation Sale with over 600 price drops, it has now announced that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 on PS4 will be completely free of charge this month. As usual, you’ll need to have an active PlayStation Plus membership to download these games for free, but once you do they will remain part of your game library until your membership lapses. Head below for more details on the April PS Plus freebies.

April’s free PlayStation Plus games:

This month’s free PlayStation Plus games are headlined by the fourth entry in Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed treasure hunting series starring Nathan Drake. As usual with these games, players will be embarking on a “stunning globe-trotting journey” in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Except this time you won’t have to drop a penny or leave the house to do so. Now part of the PlayStation Hits program, it carries a regular $20 price tag and still fetches as much in digital form on PSN. You will find it on sale for about $15 on Amazon in physical form right now though.

Players will also be getting a chance to try their hand at Dirt Rally 2.0 as part of April’s free PlayStation Plus games. Featuring “iconic rally tracks from across the globe,” dynamic weather systems, car customizations, and much more, this one regularly fetches $23 or so at Amazon and $40 on PSN.

Because things are pushed back slightly this month, you still havefew more days to download March’s freebies before the April lot drops in price on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

PlayStation Plus memberships are stating from below $35 right now, the gigantic Spring PlayStation sale is in full-swing, and here are the rest of today’s best game deals. Oh and, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remaster is official and available on PS4 right now.

More on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End:

Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best Free Stuff

Best Free Stuff
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard