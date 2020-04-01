While a little bit behind schedule, Sony has now unveiled this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. Just hours after Sony launched is Spring PlayStation Sale with over 600 price drops, it has now announced that Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 on PS4 will be completely free of charge this month. As usual, you’ll need to have an active PlayStation Plus membership to download these games for free, but once you do they will remain part of your game library until your membership lapses. Head below for more details on the April PS Plus freebies.

April’s free PlayStation Plus games:

This month’s free PlayStation Plus games are headlined by the fourth entry in Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed treasure hunting series starring Nathan Drake. As usual with these games, players will be embarking on a “stunning globe-trotting journey” in Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Except this time you won’t have to drop a penny or leave the house to do so. Now part of the PlayStation Hits program, it carries a regular $20 price tag and still fetches as much in digital form on PSN. You will find it on sale for about $15 on Amazon in physical form right now though.

Players will also be getting a chance to try their hand at Dirt Rally 2.0 as part of April’s free PlayStation Plus games. Featuring “iconic rally tracks from across the globe,” dynamic weather systems, car customizations, and much more, this one regularly fetches $23 or so at Amazon and $40 on PSN.

Because things are pushed back slightly this month, you still have a few more days to download March’s freebies before the April lot drops in price on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

PlayStation Plus memberships are stating from below $35 right now, the gigantic Spring PlayStation sale is in full-swing, and here are the rest of today’s best game deals. Oh and, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Remaster is official and available on PS4 right now.

More on Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End:

Several years after his last adventure, retired fortune hunter, Nathan Drake, is forced back into the world of thieves. With the stakes much more personal, Drake embarks on a globe-trotting journey in pursuit of a historical conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. His greatest adventure will test his physical limits, his resolve, and ultimately what he’s willing to sacrifice to save the ones he loves.

