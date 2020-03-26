CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $34.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Amazon and elsewhere, today’s deal is a straight $25 off the going rate, a few bucks below our previous mention and the lowest total out there. The next best deal right now is this $38 deal at eBay. You certainly don’t want to get stuck without online multiplayer access while we are all trapped at home. You can use this card to extend your existing subscription at a major discount no matter how many months may be left on it, or to jump in for the first time. Head below for more details and over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s best game deals.

PlayStation Plus memberships include the aforementioned multiplayer access on PlayStation 4 as well as the monthly free game library and deep deals across PSN. You still have time to score the March freebies and, while you don’t actually need a PS Plus memberships to score the deals, the March Mega PSN sale is in full swing with more than 500 discounted titles.

We also have some great free content available for PlayStation gamers right now including the new Call of Duty Warzone battle royale game and the Warzone Combat Pack (PS Plus only). That’s on top of a pair of free demos for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance multiplayer game as well as the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake.

And lastly, in case you missed it last week, Sony has now unveiled all the technical specs for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console including the CPU, GPU, SSD, RAM, and much more.

PlayStation Plus memberships:

12 Months – Play All Year Long

Enables online multiplayer on PS4, so you can play games online with friends

FREE PlayStation 4 games every month

Access to exclusive PlayStation Store sales and discounts

